Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has returned to work after spending long hours at home in lockdown. He has started dubbing his new film Jayeshbhai Jigar. Recently he was spotted near Yash Raj Films Studio. It is known that he completed the shooting of this film earlier this year.

According to a report, Ranveer has started dubbing the film. His work schedule is back to normal. As far as the film Jayeshbhai is concerned, it will be released in theaters. It was also reported that the makers wanted to keep the film ready before the theaters opened. After this, given the right time, the makers will decide to release the film.

Earlier, during an interview Manish Sharma, the producer of ‘Jayeshbhai Jowar’, said that the social message given in this film will make people aware. He said that Ranveer Singh has given 200 percent for this film. I can say with claims that Ranveer has given the best performance of his career so far in the film.

Explain that apart from this, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the film Suryavanshi. In this, she has worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Katrina Kaif. At the same time, his sports-drama film 83 is also ready. In this, he will be seen once again sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone. This multistar film is directed by Kabir Khan.