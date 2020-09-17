‘Chhapak’ actress Deepika Padukone has made a distinct identity in the film industry. The audience has won hearts with his work and acting. The news came that Deepika Padukone is going to be seen in Mega Icon, a show by National Geographic. The actress also shared a video related to it on her social media. Now Ranveer Singh has spoken openly on his wife’s struggle with the struggle and depression.

Recently Deepika Padukone re-shared the teaser video of Mega Icon. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Imtiaz Ali are seen in this teaser. In the video, Ranveer Singh is seen saying that Deepika was going through some kind of emotional phase. I think she could not even realize it herself. And it was clearly evident in their performance.

Talking to Indian Express, Ranveer Singh says that one day Deepika got blackout, she suddenly fell and she started crying bitterly when she came in her sense. It was very scary to see him in this condition.

Let us tell you that Deepika Padukone was also seen talking about the film Cocktail in the teaser video. She is seen telling how much this film helped her career. At the same time, Imtiaz Ali says that Deepika is an actress who made many major changes in her Bollywood journey, with which she learned a lot. Made his work better.