There is only three days left for the year 2020 to end. The fan always wants to know about his favorite star’s upcoming films that his favorite star will be seen with which actress or with which actor in his film. In this story, we are going to tell you which pair will be seen romancing together for the first time in 2021.

Ananya Pandey and Vijay Devarkonda

The first name in this list comes from the pair of Ananya Pandey and Vijay Devarakonda. Next year, the two will be seen doing a film together, as well as this film is a pan-India action film. Both have been seen sharing photos on social media many times about their upcoming film. Fans will have to wait a long time to see these two together.

Jacqueline Fernandes and Ranveer Singh

Jacqueline Fernandes and Ranveer Singh’s name comes in second place. The two will be seen on screen for the first time romancing together. Let me tell you, both of them have not done any film together in the Bollywood industry yet. According to media reports, the pair of these two will be seen in Rohit Shettar’s film Circus.

Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a photo on their Instagram account a long time ago. In which he told his fans that the two are doing a film together and he is going to bring his film soon. The audience is excited to see the new pair of these two. Both of these supernatural comedy films will be seen in the phone booth.

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas

Bollywood actress Deepika Podukone and Prabhas will be seen together in the next project of Nag Ashwin. This will be the largest multi-lingual science fiction drama film of the whole of India.

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Both Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are going to work together in the film for the first time. Let me tell you, both will be seen romancing together in Luv Ranjan’s next project. According to media reports, this film will be a romantic comedy film.