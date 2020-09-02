The film is in the discussion about the lead role. The names of both Ranbir Kapoor and the film are being speculated. According to the latest development, Bhansali is looking forward to working with Ranveer Singh. However, Ranveer’s name is not coming in the remake of ‘Baiju Bawra’.

Bhansali has been planning since last year

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been planning this film since last year. Talking about the latest development of this project, it is expected that Ranbir Kapoor role will be available in ‘Baiju Bawra’. According to Pinkvilla’s report, Ranbir Kapoor has been cast for the lead role and a verbal agreement has also been signed with the director.

Alia and Ranbir were seen outside Bhansali’s office

According to the source associated with the film, the film will have two male leads, one Baiju and the other Tansen. Ranbir Kapoor will be in the role of Baiju. Recently he also went to meet Bhansali for his office verbal agreement. According to the report, Bhansali will finish the work of ‘Gangubai’ first, after which the pre-production of ‘Baiju Bawra’ will start. A few days ago, Alia and Ranbir were spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office.