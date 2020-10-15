Playing the role of a cricketer in the film ’83’. He has worked hard to fit this role. The director of the film, Kabir Singh, told a story related to his preparation during a chat show how Ranveer wanted to sit in Kapil’s meeting. However Kapil Dev gave him a funny answer.

Kapil Dev gave this answer on Ranvir’s request

In Neha Dhupia’s radio show Kabir Singh told how Ranveer wanted to chase Kapil everywhere. He told that once he reached Delhi Kapil Dev’s house. Kapil Dev was busy in the meeting at that time. Ranveer told them to keep meeting and let them sit and observe them. Suppose Ranveer is a fly sitting on the wall. On this, Kapil Dev replied that if Ranveer Singh is sitting in his room then no meeting can be held.

Director praised Ranveer Singh’s dedication

Kabir Singh praised Ranveer a lot during the show. He told that if Ranveer goes on the set today and cannot do much work on his character, then he would not be happy. So this film was very challenging for him. He told that Ranveer eats, breathes and sleeps also like a character. He told that in the meantime Ranveer really became the captain of the team.