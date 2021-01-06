Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh wished his wife Deepika Padukone a late birthday in a very cute style. He first shared the picture of Deepika Padukone after birth. He then shared a romantic photo with Deepika. Both are seen giving romantic poses in this photo.

In the first photo, Ranveer writes, “Meri Jaan, Meri Zindagi, Meri Gudiya, Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone.” After sharing the romantic photo, Ranveer wrote in the caption, “BV No 1, Deepika Padukone.” Let us know that Deepika had a party at her house on Tuesday night, in which many Bollywood industry stars attended.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt arrived to wish Deepika happy birthday and be a part of the party. Apart from this, Karan Johar and Ananya Pandey also attended Deepika’s party.

Actress Deepika Padukone has come a long way in the industry. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released in the year 2008. After this, Deepika did many films including ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Piku’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmavat’. Deepika Padukone has celebrated her 35th birthday today.

Alia congratulated Deepika on her birthday

Alia Bhatt shared Deepika Padukone’s photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday DP. You are and always will be an inspiration for beauty and strength. This is for us and many adventure trips, love you. ”