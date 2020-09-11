Bollywood’s action star Akshay Kumar performed live on Instagram with the famous show ‘Man vs Wild’ host Bare Grylls. Akshay Kumar was accompanied by his ‘Bell Bottom’ co-star Huma Qureshi in a live chat with Bayer Grylls. During this live session, actor Ranveer Singh’s comment caught everyone’s attention.

Ranveer Singh’s comments robbed

In the live session, Ranveer Singh first congratulated Akshay Kumar on his birthday. After this Ranveer asked for Akshay’s mustache, ‘Mustache looks tight, Akki.’ Then said, “Akki sir, get Suryavanshi released.” Ranveer will be seen in a cameo role in Rohit Shetty’s film Suryavanshi.



‘Suryavanshi’ to be released in March

‘Suryavanshi’ was scheduled to release in March but due to Corona virus its release had to be postponed. It is being said that the film can be released on Diwali. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgan will also be seen in cameo role in this film. ‘Suryavanshi’ is Rohit Shetty’s fourth coop based film. Prior to this, he has directed ‘Singham’, ‘Singham Returns’ and ‘Simba’.

Akshay Kumar to appear in upcoming episode of ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’

Akshay Kumar is set to appear in an upcoming episode of Bare Grylls’ famous show Into the Wild with Bare Grylls. The episode will be aired on September 11 at 8 pm on the Discovery Plus app and on September 14 at 8 pm on the Discovery Channel.

Akshay Kumar shooting for ‘Bell Bottom’

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for the film ‘Bell Bottom’ in Scotland. Directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, the film is set to release on April 2, 2021. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi, the film also stars Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.