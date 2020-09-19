After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the issue of nepotism (nepotism) has been hot. Many celebs believe that nepotism is present in the film industry and many have denied it. Now actor Ranvir Shorey has spoken openly about nepotism. He said that some families in Bollywood have contracts.

Ranveer Shorey said during a conversation with Aaj Tak that there is nepotism in Bollywood. The dominance of some families can be felt clearly. He said, ‘I believe that some families in Bollywood have contracts. There are many celebs who are trying to please these people. Initially I used to do it too, but then later I gave up all this. I don’t think I need to please them in any way.

The actor further said that while Star Kids are decorated on a plate, outsiders like them have to work hard and all this is due to nepotism. Because of all this he has suffered a lot. Ranveer Shorey told that many times I have been told such things, due to which I was broken.

He also reacted to Kangana Ranaut. He said that everything about Kangana is not right. He has spoken excessively on several occasions and has spoken in this manner, which gave him a lot of limelight. Ranveer Shorey said that he refutes Kangana’s statement in which he said that the entire Bollywood is a drug addict. It is not like that at all.