There is a lot of discussion on the use of drugs in Bollywood after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many actors and Bollywood celebrities have acknowledged that drugs are used within and outside the film industry. Kangana Ranaut even said that 99% of the people of Bollywood are drug addicts. Kangna’s statement was also severely criticized. Meanwhile, Ranveer Shorey, considered the best actor of Bollywood, has also shared his views on this issue.

Hemp used legal in India

Recently, Ranveer Shorey’s web series ‘High’ has been released on MX Player. This series exposes another aspect of the syndicate fully exploiting the black business of drugs. During an interview recently, Ranveer Shorey while talking about the use of drugs said, ‘I believe that cannabis should be legalized in India. This is a very old law and has been legalized in many countries. I think this is another British-era law that we carry. Years old laws should be changed. The laws made on cannabis are very old and should be changed now.

Review: know here, how is Ranveer Shorey’s new web series ‘High’



Bollywood is not the only drug

Talking about the increasing use of drugs in the film industry, Ranveer Shorey said that the use of cannabis and CBD oil is not limited to Bollywood only, but has also been used in parties outside of Bollywood in general. Ranveer told that he has attended many such parties outside Bollywood where hemp has been used. He said that as many people in Bollywood use cannabis as in our society.

Web Series ‘High’ Trailer

A similar issue has been raised in ‘High’

A similar issue has been raised in the recently released Ranvir Shorey’s web series ‘High’. This series shows how drug mafia and pharmaceutical companies are benefiting from banning natural things through synthetic drugs and narcotics. Apart from Ranveer, actors like Akshay Oberoi, Mrunmai Godbole, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belavadi, Nakula Bhalla and Virender Saxena have played lead roles in ‘High’.