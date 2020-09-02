Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput said goodbye to this world at the age of 34, Sushant hanged himself to death. But the most sad thing is that what was the reason that an actor of Indian cinema took his own life. At the same time, Ranveer Shorey, who brought the dark look of Bollywood on social media, has once again talked about this openly.

Inka pr ka story telling kab khatam ga @RanvirShorey https://t.co/uH43waS28w – thesammydrama ???? (@NoNotaYesMan) August 28, 2020

Some Bollywood celebs are making provocative tweets on Twitter against some of Kangana’s statements. The bitter truth of Bollywood industry is continuously coming out these days. Ranvir Shorey is also seen speaking openly in controversy. In the midst of this debate, he has revealed something that surprised everyone.

Yeah simply look at their editorial standards, to someone else photo they wrote your name in the caption. Not one or twice FOUR times the same ‘mistake’ is being made. No wonder no one trust tabloids anymore. pic.twitter.com/GIzfmdfgdQ – Pseudo (@PseudoDrIN) August 28, 2020

Ranveer Shorey has become quite active on social media these days. Ranveer Shorey has recalled his days of struggle on social media. Ranveer wrote in the tweet, ‘I cannot take the name of anyone because I have no proof. But I speak on these issues because all this has happened to me too, leave it alone, speak wrong, spread false news in the media.

Ranveer Shorey further says, ‘I have been very upset till 2003-05. All these people have done this with me, whose names are coming out even today. I was saved only because I had family and friends with me. I had to leave the country because such a bad atmosphere was created against me. Now it was a coincidence – no, it was done intentionally – yes. I was only 33 years old then.