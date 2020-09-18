Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Shorey, while replying to Rajya Sabha member and actress Jaya Bachchan’s statement of “piercing the plate”, said that no one like him from outside in the film world had punished him in the plate and he worked Success has been achieved without it.

Shourie tweeted, “They decorate plates for their children, while pieces are thrown at people like us. We pack our food box ourselves and go to work. Nobody has given us anything. These people cannot take from us what we have. If their bus had gone, they would have given it to their children too.

Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during zero hour that good and bad is being said about this entertainment industry on social media.

Jaya Bachchan, citing statements made by Lok Sabha member Ravi Kishan and actress Kangana Ranaut on drug trafficking and drug addiction in Bollywood, said, “People who earned a name in this industry called it Gutter (dirty sewer) Have said I completely disagree with this … I felt really upset and embarrassed when yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who comes from the same industry, said this. I am not taking names. it’s embarrassing.’

Bachchan said, “The plate we eat makes holes in it.” is a wrong thing. ”

In an interview given to ABP News, Ravi Kishan said – I will clean the dirty plate, I will pierce

Ravi Kishan said that some people in Bollywood are bad, the rest of the industry is quite beautiful. He said that no parent wants their son to be an addict. Passed through mental stress. He said on Jaya Bachchan’s thali statement that the plate containing dirt like drugs will clean it. I will pierce that plate. He said that he has voiced against the drugs racket.

