Actor Ranveer Shorey is in the limelight these days. The reason is that their web series ‘High’ is set for release on October 7 on the OTT platform MX Player, the story of which is based on a fictional drug. During a promotional interview of ‘High’, Ranveer spoke openly on many issues in a very exclusive conversation with Navbharat Times Online.

In his words, Ranveer explained the ongoing debate about groupism-gangism-nepotism in the film industry in a different way, saying that strict laws have been enacted in all kinds of industries around the world, but Bollywood has so far Due to the lack of industry status, the laws made for industry do not work here. For this reason, Bollywood’s big people are doing a lot of intelligence.

Bollywood is defaming Bollywood

Ranvir understands, “The negative headline that is created in the newspapers everyday about Bollywood, Hindi film industry, and because of which the industry is getting a bad name is the most responsible media.”

Nepotism – Complaint regarding Reputation

With regard to nepotism, it is being said that a film family is investing crores and billions of rupees to make a career for their son-daughter or nephew, so what an outsider like us is suffering. Let me explain to you that it is not at all a matter of applying crores of rupees, here it is about handing over reputations.

Wealth to brothers and nephews, we have no problem

‘People have to understand it well. Someone made me understand nepotism and said that if there is a barber shop, then give it to your son and not to the best barber in the city. My point is that you are giving the shop, no one is saying anything on it. If you are giving your wealth (property) to your child, then some finger may be raised on it.

Giving fame and fame in nepotism

‘Here (in Bollywood), along with the property, the entire prestige-fame-fame is given. Now even though the barber’s son has never cut his hair, Goodwill becomes as if the same barber’s son is now the best barber. This is happening of nepotism. ‘

Your property is to give a son or fire, what should we

‘You give your shop or property to your child, no one can say anything. You have your own property, whether you give it to your child or fire, what do we have to do, but what is the system of giving fame with this property. This is the problem.

Things like groupism-gangism-nepotism are not open

‘Some things in the film industry, such as being able to get out of the film, cut off the roll, give less money or do things like groupism-gangism-nepotism, are not open. All these things are done behind the scenes. Yes, I have seen that in a big film, my entire role was cut and in the second part of the film I was not kept at all because I questioned that you are paying money, cutting the role, why are you doing this? You are with me.

Big directors do not even write our name in a multistar film

‘It has happened many times to me that I agreed to many scripts, all things were talked about, but later without giving any information, the film was made with the nephew of a big film family. I have also seen that if you are working with a big heart in a multistarrer film then the big directors write the names of 5 big people, but not ours, make you sideline. ‘

Nepotism is so much that even nominations are not available at the awards

‘I have also realized and noticed that even at the awards good actors are not noticed, only the nephew and nephew get the nomination and have seen more.’

5 to 6 big players in the film industry corner the entire market

Ranveer explains it well, ‘See, I explain to you that instead of Nipotism-Insider-Outsider, one word is cortisation. You will see that around the world, laws are also made against it (Crtelisation) in every kind of industry. Cortization, in which the big players, 5 to 6, co-operate with each other and complete the market corner. ‘

Cortization is happening in Bollywood secretly

‘The problem is that even if our film industry does not have industry status, those laws also do not apply. Our film industry is so big, but it does not get industry status. Bollywood is running like an unorganized sector. Now in such a situation, the big players of the industry do intelligence and mutualize each other and make the entire market corner. The problem is our film industry.