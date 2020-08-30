The relationship between Ranveer Shorey and Pooja Bhatt has been in the news. An article related to this is going viral. Ranveer’s reaction has come on this article. He has tweeted how he has been targeted for years.

Ranveer Shorey’s reply on user article

A Twitter user has tweeted the article. This is on Pooja Bhatt’s Love Life. It is mentioned in its heading that Pooja was in an abusive relationship with Ranveer Shorey. The user tagged Ranveer Shorey as to when his PR story would end. Ranveer Shorey has responded to this, such articles are the result of a malicious PR campaign, which has been targeting me for years now. The media does not even check the police and the old records of the media so that I will know what was tortured by these people.

Manish Makhija was a friend, married Pooja

The user has tweeted another and told how Manish Makhija’s picture has been described as Ranvir Shorey’s picture. Ranveer wrote on this, this person appearing in the photo used to be my best friend till this incident and after that he married (Pooja Bhatt). All relationships are such manipulative and are used in social battles.

Ranveer had to leave the country

Ranveer Shorey has also mentioned this incident in an interview. He had told that when all this happened in 2002-2005, he had to leave the country for some time. They had told that these people were powerful and many lies were told about them in the media. The atmosphere had become quite bitter.