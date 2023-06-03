Ranucci: “Salvini interrupted me and Schlein…”. Then the bomb on the future of Report

Siegfried Ranucci recounts the reception at the Quirinale for the Republic Day. “Who did I meet? Matteo Salvini greeted me and it made me very happy “, says the host of “Reports” to “A day as a sheep” on Rai Radio 1.

“We met by chance, he had a slightly surprised face but immediately said to me: ‘ah, hello!’. And I replied ‘good evening, Minister’”, he continues Ranucci.

Then, pressed by conductors Geppi Cucciari And George Laurothe journalist continues: “I also saw the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein. She surprised me, she was literally devoured by everyone, including the centre-right politicians who greeted her, evidently there was a morbid curiosity ”, he explained Ranucci.

“We said goodbye, she had also asked me to accompany her to get a glass of water but we didn’t have time: she interrupted us Salvini”. “Again?” the two conductors ask. “Yes – Ranucci told Rai Radio1 – he wanted to greet her in person. AND Schlein accepted”.

Then, the host also talks about the future of his program. In particular, if it is confirmed that it will switch from airing from Monday to Sunday. “No, I haven’t had any news yet and serious evaluations need to be made on this matter, we will do it with the appropriate ones”, he explains Siegfried Ranucci.

“Would you like to change the broadcasting day?” the two conductors ask. “First of all, I would like to understand the reason for the shift, because we made a great effort to go from 4% to 9-10%…” thundered the host of the program broadcast on Rai 3.

“I love challenges: if I’m told that this thing needs to be done because it’s the best solution for the good of the company – Ranucci told Un Giorno da Pecora – I’ll do my best to get the best result”, he added In the end Ranucci.

