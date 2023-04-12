Report, the Criminal Chamber of Rome sues Ranucci. President Scalise ad Business: “Tablastic gossip aimed at the audience”

Let’s start with a fact, namely that the Criminal Chamber of Rome has decided to sue the journalist Sigfrido Ranucci for the episode of Reports of April 3 dedicated to “make them” of the 41-bis, which, according to the broadcast, made it possible for some mafiosi to have contacts with the outside world. an investigation, “Black Shadows”starting from the reconstruction of the case Cospito and which focused on the defense lawyers highlighting some anomalies, such as the case of over 100 mafiosi at 41-bis managed by a single lawyer. Lawyer, and this is another fact, whose name and surname is published, together with those of many other lawyers of prisoners in the hard prison.

The Criminal Chamber of Rome has therefore decided to sue Ranucci for the “very serious insinuations and gratuitous defamation” That “they even lead to slander” against “some of the most appreciated members of our association, incredibly pointed to suspected as possible vehicles for the dissemination outside prison of criminal orders coming from prisoners placed under the 41-bis regime”. Ranucci on its Facebook page it did not hesitate to reply, speaking of “facts, the reconstruction of which is supported by the parliamentary anti-mafia commission” and recalling how Reports has “correctly reported the news also assisted by the opinion of expert anti-mafia magistrates (in this case Sebastiano Ardita and Nino di Matteo, ed), emphasizing the good faith and professionalism of the lawyers”.

Is it really just facts? Or did the terrain of the chronicle leave too soon to give space to insinuations? Business he questioned the President of the Criminal Chamber of Rome Gaetano Scalise, first signatory of the complaint for defamation.



