Report, Ranucci: “This is how the powerful do it now, they try to delegitimize inconvenient journalists”

Siegfried Ranucci and its Reports they have once again ended up in the crosshairs of the so-called strong powers. His investigations are scary and politicians and businessmen are trying to stop him. The journalist addresses the delicate topic of information in Italy: “It is now under attack. We find ourselves faced with a political class that is intolerant of the questions, which it would like – explains Ranucci to Il Fatto Quotidiano – a journalism that showcases and does not tolerate when instead it becomes an open window on power, as Kennedy said. There was a time when inconvenient journalists were shot. Today there is an attempt to delegitimize them. By resorting to complaints, attacking their sources, preparing dossiers”. Sigfrido Ranucci brings things back into line the latest attacks suffered by Report: from Matteo Renzi which lashes out against the legal costs of the program paid by taxpayers to the RAI supervisory authority which demands an account of the episode on the legacy of Silvio Berlusconimoving on to the various legal actions suffered.

Read also: Parents killed in Bolzano: life sentence confirmed for Benno Neumair

Read also: 18 year old from Puglia detained in Kazakhstan. The friend: “Segregated by the police”

“After a report on Renzi – continues Ranucci to Il Fatto – they invented that we had paid a source in Luxembourg with Rai black funds. All false. The former mayor of Flavio Tosi accused us of building false dossiers on him, but he was convicted of defamation and compensation of 15 thousand euros. Attention should be raised on how certain information is obtained and on the activities of some cybersecurity companies. The affection increases and people ask us to move forward. The problem is that it gets more and more difficult. There Cartabia law will impose a sort of state oblivion: from 2025 we will no longer be able to provide details on many ongoing investigations. We risk waking up in a better world, but without having done anything to deserve it.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

