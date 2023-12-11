Ranua | The car veered off the road and ended up in the river in Ranua, rescue operations are underway

There are several rescue units at the scene of the accident, including divers.

Sedan has derailed off the road and ended up in the river on its roof in Ranua Posiontie, the rescue service of Lapland informs.

The rescue service received information about the accident shortly before six o'clock on Monday morning. It announced shortly before eight o'clock that the rescue work is still underway.

One lane is closed to traffic, and the rescue service is directing traffic.

According to the rescue service, there are units from Ranua and Posio, as well as an on-duty fire marshal and divers from Rovaniemi.

The news is updated.