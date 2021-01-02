Fans were waiting for their pictures after Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt went on a Ranthambore trip. Finally his photo has surfaced. Ranbir was accompanied by his family and Alia with his mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen. Alia, Neetu and Shaheen have posted some pictures. But this photo of Ranveer, Deepika, Alia and Ranbir is viral on the internet.

Randhir Kapoor refused on the issue of engagement

With Ranbir and Alia’s family on a trip to Rajasthan, their engagement discussions started. However, Randhir Kapoor denied these reports. He said that everyone has gone for a walk. If Ranbir had an engagement, Randhir Kapoor would also have been involved with the family.

Many pictures of Trip have surfaced

Neetu Singh had posted a selfie in which Ranveer was also seen along with Ranbir. Alia and her sister Shaheen have also posted many pictures. Ranveer Singh has shown a glimpse of his trip. He just posted a photo of the view.