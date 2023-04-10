Rantasalmi | One person died in the house fire, people are asked to avoid movement in the area

According to the rescue service, the fire broke out a little before eleven o’clock on Monday morning.

in South Savo A detached house built in the 80s is burning in Rantasalmi.

The elderly woman who lived alone in the house has died, the Eastern Finland Police Department informs. According to the police department, a person who went to visit a private house had noticed a lot of smoke inside the house and found a lifeless person in the house.

The finder had moved the resident to the yard and called for help.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out a little before eleven o’clock in the morning and the fire extinguishing work is still continuing. There is no information yet on the cause of the fire.

House has been badly damaged in the fire. Smoke formation from the fire is estimated to continue well into the evening.

The rescue service asks people to avoid moving in the area.

According to preliminary information, there is no suspicion of a crime in the case, and there are no other suspects in the house besides the deceased, the police department informs. The police continue to investigate the matter as an investigation into the cause of the fire and an investigation into the cause of death.