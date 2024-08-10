Rantasalmi | A driver fleeing the police died after crashing into the front of a truck

Rantasalmi|The truck driver was not physically injured in the collision.

The police the driver of a runaway car died on Saturday in Rantasalmi in Etelä-Savo, when he crashed into the front of an oncoming truck. The Eastern Finland Police Department informs about this in its press release.

The police say that they received information on Saturday shortly before evening about a car driving in Rantasalmi, the driver of which was possibly intoxicated.

The police patrol saw the car and tried to stop it. However, the passenger car did not obey the stop sign, but ran away from the police.

About after driving a kilometer, the passenger car collided with the front of an oncoming truck on highway 14 near Kolkonpää.

The driver of the car, who was driving alone, died in the collision. The truck driver was not physically injured in the collision.

The police said a little before 10:30 in the evening that the traffic at the scene on highway 14 is stopped and the police are directing traffic to a detour.

The police are investigating the accident together with the Traffic Accident Investigation Board.