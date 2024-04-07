Sunday, April 7, 2024
Rantasalmi | A dead person was found in the ruins of a burnt-out detached house

April 7, 2024
According to the police, no crime is suspected in the case.

Rantasalmi A detached house burned down in Etelä Savo on Friday. A dead person was found in the ruins of a detached house destroyed by fire on Saturday, the Eastern Finland Police Department announced on Sunday.

The dead person is suspected to be a resident of the house. According to the police, no crime is suspected in the case. The cause of the fire and the cause of the person's death are being investigated, the police say.

See also  Sports | A Finnish base jumper died in Italy
Recommended

