Cyber ​​attacks are evolving by leaps and bounds. The Ransomware of Things It is an evolution of malicious software that instead of hijacking information or data, controls all devices connected to the Internet, preventing the user from using them until paying a ransom.

It does not differ from a regular ransomware attack, but a virus known as jackware, a malicious software that tries to take control of connected devices that do not process data.

The name is a pun on “Internet of Things”, that is, the “internet of things”, which is what interconnected home devices are called.

Malicious software takes advantage of low levels of security of IoT devices to take their control, since they usually have an outdated operating system or do not have protection tools.

In this way, they can control whatever has an internet connection in our house: The main threat is that, in an environment where all devices are connected to the same network, the cybercriminal could handle electrical appliances, electricity supplies at will. or water in the most connected homes, as warned by the cybersecurity company Check Point.

However, the risks increase in other aspects of daily life such as road safety.

Currently, more and more cars are connected to the Internet (it is expected that by the end of the year it will be 22% of the world total) and many of the functionalities that they already offer, such as opening and closing the car or starting the engine, can be done through a mobile app.

In future cars with autopilot, through the Ransomware of Things, the cybercriminal could take control of the vehicle, putting the lives of its occupants and other drivers at risk.

According to data from Check Point, a leading provider specialized in security, in the third quarter of last year these cyberattacks increased 160 percent, which means that, on average, each week 8 percent of companies are victims of this virus.

“It is essential to adopt a cybersecurity approach focused on preventing risks and threats before they are produced“, warns the CEO of Check Point, Mario García.

A type of extortion that even reached sex toys

Qiui Cellmante, the hacked chastity device. Photo Qiui

The type of hacking is far from new. In October last year, a security flaw in an internet-connected chastity sex toy even allowed cybercriminals to permanently block the device. Qiui Cellmate, that locks the male genitalia as a modern chastity system. Now it emerged that the cybercriminals were asking for about $ 270 in exchange to release it, in addition to other details.

In fact, last month specialized cybersecurity sites disclosed that the source code for the ChastityLock ransomware, which specifically targeted extort money from those who use these sex toys, is now available for investigation.

The Qiui Cellmate works under the initial idea that a man puts it on and that his partner can regulate when he allows him to take it off and when not.

But the hack allowed third parties to access and block it remotely, in exchange for a ransom (ransomware dynamics).

Cellmate, the app-controlled chastity sex toy. Photo: Cellmate

The “key” of the sexual game is that it is controlled by whoever does not have it, but the situation led to an atypical system in which the Cellmate was lost.

The ransomware precisely prevented disabling it.

Just one more example of the evolution of this type of attack, which even caused a direct death in Germany.

2020, the year of ransomware: the US as a benchmark

More attacks after the pandemic. Photo Shutterstock

Cyber ​​ransom attacks in the United States last year affected more than 2,000 targets in government, education, and healthcare, indicated a new research report on cybersecurity.

The study, published Monday by security firm Emsisoft, said that ransomware attacks, which encrypt and disable computer systems while demanding a ransom, put people in trouble. 113 federal governments, state and municipal, 560 health establishments and 1,681 schools, colleges and universities last year.

“The attacks caused significant and sometimes life-threatening disruptions: Ambulances carrying emergency patients had to be redirected, cancer treatments were delayed, laboratory test results were inaccessible, hospital employees were fired and emergency services (911) were interrupted, “the report listed.

The security firm said it was unable to accurately estimate financial losses due to lack of information, but that “the cost total amounts to several billion” of dollars.