A ransomware group has claimed to have hacked Sony, and is now trying to sell stolen data from the company.

The hack was reported by Cyber ​​Security Connect earlier today.

The group behind the hack, Ransomed.vc, claimed to have “successfully compromised all of sony systems [sic]”. “We won’t ransom them!” the group said, and claimed it was now selling the data “due to Sony not wanting to pay [sic]”.



Cyber ​​Security Connect calls the proof-of-hack data uploaded by Ransomed.vc “not particularly compelling information.” The proof consists of screenshots of an internal log-in page, an internal presentation, and some Java files. The group also posted a file tree of the stolen data, which apparently consists of less than 6000 files, including more Java files and HTML files.

Sony was memorably hacked in 2011, when the personal details of 77m PlayStation Network users were exposed. PSN was taken offline for almost a month as Sony improved its security.

Eurogamer has contacted Sony for comment on this new report and we’ll update if we hear back.