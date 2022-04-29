“I’m working on my masterpiece, only I will decide when it will be finished“. So on Instagram Lewis Hamilton replied to several greats of the past according to which the seven-time world champion’s retirement from the Circus cannot be ruled out (Jacques Villeneuve put forward this hypothesis). The Mercedes driver in this 2022 in the first four races reached the podium only in Bahrain at the beginning of the season thanks to the knockouts of the two Red Bulls, then he ran into very difficult Qualifying both in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and in Imola in Emilia Romagna. The Mercedes W13 is a car that promised high-level performance only in the simulator, on the track, however, the phenomenon of porpoising is transforming every weekend into a mountain to climb for the team led by Toto Wolff.

George Russell, finally landed in Mercedes after three years of apprenticeship in Williams, in Australia he took advantage of a favorable neutralization to overtake his multi-title boxmate in the pits and in Imola thanks to an excellent shot and a bit of luck he extricated himself in traffic in the first stint climbing up to fifth position, which became a fourth after Charles Leclerc’s spin at the Variante Alta. Russell’s true masterpiece was defending fourth position from the attacks of a very fast Valtteri Bottas with a very brilliant Alfa Romeo C42 in the dry despite the fact that the Mercedes mechanics were unable to intervene on the front wing to adapt during the pit stop. the wing in dry conditions.

In world championship standings Russell occupies the fourth position with 21 points ahead of Hamilton, a partial that has already unbalanced some ex-pilots now commentators such as Ralf Schumacher according to whom the 1985 class must admit the superiority of the driver born in 1998 (in this regard according to Helmut Marko precisely the generational duel with Max Verstappen and George Russell is the flame that is keeping Lewis Hamilton’s passion for F1 competition alight).

Toto Wolff he has no doubts that Lewis Hamilton will be able to get up after this temporary crisis forced by the poor performance of the Mercedes W13: “All the great F1 drivers have gone through some dark times and everyone has been able to redeem themselves. Hamilton has won seven world titles and is going through one of these stages. Even in Brazil a year ago on Saturday after the penalty he seemed done for and yet the day after he won the race. We will remain united in good and bad luck and we will be even stronger after these difficult moments ”.