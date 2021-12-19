Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The United States of America maintained the lead in the world short-distance swimming championship “25”, hosted by the capital Abu Dhabi at the Union Arena on Yas Island, for the second day in a row. The American team won 19 medals, including 5 gold, silver and 9 bronze.

The Russian Federation climbed to the rank of the general ranking, after its swimmers collected 11 medals, 3 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze, while Italy maintained its third place in the ranking with a total of 11 colored medals with 3 gold, 4 silver and the same number of bronze.

In the same competition, the finals witnessed the setting of one record in the women’s 50-meter butterfly final, which was set by Dutch swimmer Ranomy Kromode, after she completed the race in a time of 24:44 seconds to set a new record in the World Short-Distance Championship, by breaking the old record 24: 47 who was also registered in her name.

Swede Sarah Storm came second in the same race, while American Claire Cruzan was third.

In the second race of the 8 finals in today’s competitions, Russian swimmer Kliment Kushnikov won the men’s 100-meter medley gold with a time of 51:09 seconds, while Norway’s Tommy Hamaz took the silver and Italy’s Thomas Kikson took the bronze.

Israeli Anastasia Gorbenko won the gold in the women’s 100 meters individual medley, while the silver was won by France’s Beryl Castardo, and the bronze medal by the Russian Federation, Maria Kameda.

China’s Benji Li won the women’s 400m freestyle gold, winning her second gold in the championship, and confirming her brilliance in the Abu Dhabi World Cup. two previous.

In the men’s 50-meter freestyle final, the gold medal went to Britain’s Benjamin Proud, who finished the race in 20:45 seconds, and American Ryan Held won the silver, while the Canadian Edward Joshua won the bronze.

Russian swimmer Kliment Kushnikov continued his brilliance in today’s competitions, after he succeeded in winning the men’s 50-meter backstroke with a time of 22:66 seconds, while the silver went to German Christian Daines, and Italian Lorenz Mora won the bronze.

The fourth day’s races concluded with the men’s 4×200 freestyle race, in which the US team won the gold medal, while the silver went to the Russian Federation and the third place came to the Brazil team.