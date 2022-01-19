“I am very happy for the passage of the round, it was of vital importance because it is a goal of the club and of all of us. Having done it with a goal, I am even more happy. A point of reference for the dressing room? I try to be always ready, it’s part of team work. We are a solid and strong group and we show it every time we go out on the pitch. It’s nice to be part of this group. Sensi decisive? Wonderful boy but also a great player, he made a great game and goals . I am happy but it is appreciated by all the guys. As long as I can do it I go on, I am happy to be part of this group. An incredible group, I am proud to play with these guys. “