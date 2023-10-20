













That is the case of manony, who a few years ago decided to take up the characters created by Takahashi and show them in a way that only Takeuchi could imagine. Yes, it’s like they were the famous Sailor Scouts.

This is how in his crossover fan art of Rank ½ and sailor Moon he imagined Ranma Saotome as Sailor Sun, Akane Tendo as Sailor Io, Konatsu as Sailor Callisto, and Ukyou Kuonji as Sailor Ganymede.

But where did he get this idea? This illustrator commented a long time ago that the source of inspiration is a fan fic called Sailor Ranko.

As expected, he imagined Ranma transformed into a woman to complement the design as best as possible.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

It’s interesting that he left Shampoo out of this crossover. Rank ½ and sailor Moonalthough as Manony says it was based on a fan’s story, so it is something that could be expected.

This illustration he published it for the first time on December 3, 2007 through his DeviantArt account.

Even though almost 16 years have passed, it continues to attract the attention of fans of both series, whose memory remains fresh in the minds of many.

Fountain: manony (DeviantArt).

Rank ½ It debuted as a manga in August 1987, and as an anime it did so until April 1989. As for sailor Moon He did so in December 1991 in print and in March 1992 as animation.

Fountain: Studio Deen.

Both are already concluded stories but their followers have always wanted more from these series. That is why in recent years the Sailor Scouts returned with a new animated adaptation and movies. But Ranma Saotome and company had no such luck.

Apart from Rank ½ and sailor Moon We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

