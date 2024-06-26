Ranma 1/2 will also have a new animated series: the official announcement arrived in conjunction with the broadcast of the last episode of the remake of Urusei Yatsura, in the form of a trailer that you can see below.

There are no precise details yet, but from the video it is easy to imagine that the transposition will be more faithful to the style of manga by Rumiko Takahashialso published by us from 1996 to 1998 (the original work dates back to 1987).

Capable of achieving great success on an international level thanks to its fantastic cast of characters, Ranma 1/2 tells the story of a young martial arts expert who, together with his father, inadvertently bathed in the waters of a cursed spring which transformed both.

Depending on contact with cold or hot water, In fact, Ranma finds himself changing sex while the father becomes a huge panda. Likewise, many other characters are subject to the same transformation.