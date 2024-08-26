Ranma 1/2 returns after the broadcast of its last chapter in 1992, although it seems that the brand new voices of the Spanish dub will not, and fans consider that part of the essence of the installment will be lost and nostalgia could be fractured. However, since we are talking about dubbing, it is essential to mention that it is not the “original” voice —if in fact we can speak of an essential manga voice, let us remember that it is an adaptation of its written and illustrated support—.

The years have passed and thanks to nostalgia, Various titles return from the depths and generate their remake formats. However, we seem to forget that the new installments will not only be adapted to the era – prepare for censorship and twists in comedy and even romance – and its politically correct implications, but also to the resources available – yes, dubbing. Ranma 1/2 It will arrive in the fall of 2024 and it seems that it will give a lot to talk about.

Ranma 1/2 is a manga work written and illustrated in the 80s by Rumiko Takahashi, However, it arrived in the 90s (1989-1992) through an animation by the Deen studio. The work is a comedy that is quite critical of stereotypes and archetypes of sexuality and normative behaviors.

Ranma 1/2 It was electrifying at its start, However, it could leave us an even brighter message in a context that more punctually embraces ideas in the face of differences and otherness. However, Fantasy, romance and adventure will remain predominant in the story.

However, at present, There will be different times when, Ranma 1/2 and the wave of remakes will regenerate and while they retain their essence, the growth of the deliveries will also be demonstrated.

However, in view of the temporality gap, there are several things that will change and it is already on the table. the criticism filled with discomfort from Latin American fans regarding the dubbing of Ranma 1/2. However, it is strange that they are impacted like this, if they have a practically indirect reception, They are not fighting for the truly original voice cast, but for the dubbing. They want a memory just as they think they remember it.

Now, getting into the subject, The voices of the characters are something essential, it is true, however, we must learn that things, even memories, are refreshed and changed. Memories are quite manipulable, after all, you can use them for a purpose and this is what guides the essence of the memory. And if this is the case, then memories are manipulable and there is something specific that we find in them.

Things do not return, they are resignified, part of loving in continuity and stability is to maintain and accept the restructuring of our favorite works that also adhere to the new realities that receive them, If they adapt, perhaps it is a great invitation for us to do the same, after all, we exist in this time, we do not just return to, as the remakes do. We have been active throughout the time that the remakes took to be made, in theory, we are up to date. So, why is it not understood that the jovial voices of the characters have worn out slightly over the years?

About the Ranma 1/2 remake

About the dubbing of Ranma 1/2

Fans are losing their minds after the official announcement that Ranma Saotome, both in its male and female versions, will not be returning with the original dubbing voice. Carlos Hugo Hidalgo and Irma Carmona are the pair of voice actors who gave birth to the first version of Ranma, however, Elliot Leguizamo and Alicia Vélez will be the new voices, we hope they don’t get hate.

In fact, there are few main characters who do return, among them stand out: Rossy Aguirre as Akane Tendo, Bardo Miranda as Soun Tendo, and Mayra Arellano as Kasumi Tendo.

And there are several rumors about it, of which two stand out. On the one hand, it is considered that Netflix considered the passage of time and the changes in the voices, so The company would have preferred similar, but boldly youthful, interpretations.

However, fans criticize the fact that, in the end, the main original cast of Ranma 1/2 in Japan returns: Ranma (Kappei Yamaguchi and Megumi Hayashibara) and Akane Tendo (Noriko Hidaka) and maintain the features of the Japanese version. However, in contrast, the Latin American cast does not return, and this will make a big difference in the reception.

There are a couple of particular cases that are alleged. However, there are some fundamental truths. For her part, Irma Carmona is 63 at this time and is retired, while for Carlos Hugo Hidalgo, we only know that he shared the trailer for the new installment, but it was not reported if he was not called (due to the tone of his voice) or if he simply decided not to participate (either because the proposal did not convince him or for some other reason).

Either way, the voices aren’t coming back, but that shouldn’t be the most bothersome issue, after all, the characters are coming back and the dubbing was never the “original” version that conveyed the essence of the characters.

When is Ranma 1/2 coming out? Where can I watch Ranma 1/2?

Ranma 1/2 will premiere in the fall season, Netflix will release the series on October 5, 2024. It is not yet confirmed whether it will be delivered in the same way as, Urusei Yatsura or if it will be like Kimi Ni TodokeWe’ll have to wait to find out.

