The remakes are back on our screens, albeit well, Sailor Moon and Devilman Crybaby were applauded at the time, the new version of Ranma 1/2 caused a new wave of high expectations and while we wait to find out if Happosai will be removed from the installment, we already have certain important characters confirmed along with their designs.

Nabiki, Kazumi and Soun return with all their original essencewhich completely reminds us of the style of the 80s in which they were born. It seems that the remake of Ranma 1/2 It will be as fun as we remember.

The remake of Ranma 1/2 It is one of the deliveries that caused the most rumors this year and after revealing its first trailer, it reiterated to us that we can expect to trust in the new production.

While fans are expectant because there are likely to be several content censorships due to the update of political correctness in contemporary timesIt is also true that we can consider that a new adaptation will focus and nuance issues that we did not expect or imagine.

For now, we can see the new designs that recover the most important aspects of certain characters from Ranma 1/2, maintaining their essence while also giving them an air of freshness.Do they beat you? Check them out carefully.

When is the Ranma ½ remake coming out?

The remake of Ranma 1/2 It is scheduled to be released on October 5, 2024.so it will correspond to the fall season this year.

Urusei Yatsura by the same author, was distributed on Netflix, so on this new occasion, The platform will have the anime distribution license.

https://youtu.be/yl2lr3yrmAk?si=ZuPMdlNAI8JecrWK