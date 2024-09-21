MAPPA released a new trailer for the remake or reissue of the anime Ranma 1/2and in this way not only revealed its opening theme but also introduced several of the series’ characters.

Several of them play the role of antagonists throughout the story, although some are recurring and others not so much. Those in the video are Ryōga Hibiki, Tatewaki Kunō, Kodachi Kunō, Mikado Sanzenin, Azusa Shiratori, Tōfū Ono and Shampoo.

Those who watched the original anime Ranma 1/2 or at least read the manga will surely recognize several funny moments from the series in this preview. MAPPA put a lot of effort into recreating the work that Studio Deen did in the past and the animation stands out for its quality.

Regarding the opening theme that can be heard in the trailer is Iinazukekkyun and sings it anus. Although it is not in the trailer, the ending or closing is Anta Nante and performed by Riria.

Fountain: MAPPA.

The cast of voice actors and actresses confirmed for the remake of Ranma 1/2 is the one you can see below. At least it is the preliminary list:

Kappei Yamaguchi as Ranma (Male)

Megumi Hayashibara as Ranma (Female)

Noriko Hidaka as Akane Tendō

Minami Takayama as Nabiki Tendō

Kikuko Inoue as Kasumi Tendo

Akio Ōtsuka as Sōun Tendō

Chō as Genma Saotome

Kōichi Yamadera as Ryōga Hibiki

Rei Sakuma as Shampoo

Tomokazu Sugita as Tatewaki Kunō

Ayane Sakura as Kodachi Kunō

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Tōfū Ono

Mamoru Miyano as Mikado Sanzenin

Aoi Yūki as Azusa Shiratori

The premiere of the new anime of Ranma 1/2 It will be on October 5, 2024. Netflix has already confirmed that it will be available in its catalog and its broadcast will be weekly. So it will be parallel to Japanese television.

According to a leak from a few weeks ago, the first season will have 12 episodes. However, it is not known how far MAPPA will go with the adaptation of Rumiko Takahashi’s original manga.

Fountain: MAPPA.

The first trailer for the anime is now available with Latin Spanish dubbing and is the source of several complaints and criticisms due to the absence of voice actors and actresses who worked on the original.

Apart from Ranma 1/2 We have more anime information at TierraGamer.