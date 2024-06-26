A new account has been opened X to announce that a new animated remake based on Ranma 1/2the famous manga by Rumiko Takahashi. More information on this new animated adaptation will be released next time July 17but below we can already see an official teaser.

Ranma 1/2 he made his debut in 1987 in the magazine Shogakukan’s Weekly Shōnen Sunday, and ended in 1996 after 38 volumes. The original animated series ran since 1989 and, through television sequels and OVAs, concluded in 1996.

Ranma 1/2 – Teaser trailer

Source: official X account