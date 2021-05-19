Ranma ½ He managed to mark an entire generation, and not only by showing us love affairs that included legendary fights, but also by teaching us a little about human anatomy.

This story created by Rumiko Takahashi It became a favorite of many people, so they still remember it with great fondness.

As with any famous work, Ranma ½ is full of curiosities that surely you did not notice in the anime, for example, that there was a tribe that had relationships with animals.

In the anime they never showed it, but the sleeve he had a tribe that reproduced with animals, although not for the reasons you imagine.

The Musk dynasty It is presented as a long line of expert martial arts masters, although their gifts do not come entirely from training, but from their peculiar origin.

To gain unique abilities, they would throw females of different species into the drowned girl’s pond, and once they became human, they would lock them up in that form to have children.

This caused babies to be born with unusual animal features and powers, although it was never clear what they did with mothers once they served this purpose.

Like this there are many secrets that maybe you did not know about Ranma ½, so we prepared a top 5 for you with some of them, and believe me, there are some very rare ones.

Everything seems to indicate that Ranma ½ It won’t revive with a remake like some anime works have, so you can settle for watching the original chapters.

Now that you have seen these curiosities, tell us if you knew any of them or if they were completely new for you.

