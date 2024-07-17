MAP shared online the very first trailer for the remake of Ranma 1/2which will debut as an animated series on the Japanese network Japan TV starting from next October 5th.

The anime will also be available in Japan on Netflix immediately after the live broadcast. It is not yet clear whether we Italians will be able to watch the series in simulcast on the platforms available to us, but we will keep you updated as soon as there is news.

Let’s see the first trailer below.

Ranma 1/2 Remake – Trailer

Source: MAP