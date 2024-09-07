The remake of the anime Ranma ½ is just a few weeks away from its release and in light of that, information about it continues to be shared. This time it was in the form of designs for some of the characters that will appear, and which already have voice actors and actresses.

Something that is clear when looking at the image shared by MAPPA is the great respect that the studio has for the work of Rumiko Takahashi, who is the creator of the original manga so loved by many.

The designs of Tatewaki and Kodachi Kunō, as well as Tōfū Ono, Mikado Sanzenin and Azusa Shiratori are similar to those of the original anime. Ranma ½However, in the case of Doctor Tōfū, he has a somewhat different appearance. The hairstyle in particular looks a little different.

We Recommend: New animal species named after Ranma ½.

The reason is that it is closer to the manga than to the first animated adaptation. But the other characters do have a great resemblance.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Some of them appeared in the first poster shared for this remake of Ranma ½ from MAPPA. The list of actors and actresses who will play them is as follows:

Tomokazu Sugita as Tatewaki Kunō

Ayane Sakura as Kodachi Kunō

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Tōfū Ono

Mamoru Miyano as Mikado Sanzenin

Aoi Yūki as Azusa Shiratori

Although several of the artists who gave voice in the original version of Ranma ½ The aforementioned are participating in the new anime for the first time. It is likely that due to certain circumstances the originals could not be used.

Fountain: MAPPA.

In fact, three different actors played the role of Kunō. In Latin America, some names of dubbing actors and actresses have already surfaced. But this has generated a lot of criticism.

The remake of Ranma ½ will premiere on October 5, 2024 and will be available on Netflix outside of Japan. We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.