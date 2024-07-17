As promised during their first announcement, the remake of Ranma ½ released its first formal trailer which allowed us to see both the new design of the series as well as its premiere date and the site where it will be broadcast.

The remake of Ranma ½ will be released on October 5, 2024 every Saturday on Nihon TV and then it will be available exclusively on Netflix. We don’t know if this will be worldwide, but it smells like it will be. The animation production will be carried out by Mappa, the studio that makes Jujutsu Kaisen.

Likewise, the first main art of the series was also released, which shows us the family of characters from Ranma ½ranging from the series’ protagonist to Ukyo and Happosai in the background.

Source: © 高橋留美子・小学館／「らんま1/2」製作委員会

If you’re one of those who watched the series in Japanese in the 90’s, you’ll be pleased to know that several of the original voice actors are returning in the roles of Ranma, girl Ranma and Akane (Kappei Yamaguchi, Megumi Hayashibara and Noriko Hidaka respectively).

Source: © 高橋留美子・小学館／「らんま1/2」製作委員会

The actors of Nabiki, Kasumi, Ryoga and Shampoo also return in their Japanese dubbing. If Netflix has the series globally, it will try to respect the voices we grew up with in the 90s, at least in Mexico, Brazil and the United States.

Source: © 高橋留美子・小学館／「らんま1/2」製作委員会

Ranma ½: ​​Basic facts you should know about Rumiko Takahashi’s story

Ranma ½ It is an original story of Rumiko Takahashithe same author who brought to life series such as Inuyasha and Urusei Yatsura. It was published from August 1987 to March 1996 through the pages of the Shounen Sunday magazine of the Shogakukan publishing house, which is a rival of Shueisha in Japan.

The popularity of Ranma ½ was such that it generated the production of an anime that was broadcast from October 1989 to September 1992 in Japan. It also featured the production of several original animations in the form of OVAs, movies and several specials.

From 2000 onwards we had a special in 2008 that lasted 30 minutes. Eventually, in 2011 it had a Live-Action.

What do you think of this comeback? Did you grow up watching the anime Ranma ½?