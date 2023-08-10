Rankings | The decline of Finnish companies collapsed the stock holdings of Finns

In April–June, more than 2 billion euros disappeared from the value of Finnish households’ equity holdings.

Finns households’ share holdings collapsed in April–June. According to the Bank of Finland, the value of stock holdings listed on the stock exchange fell by up to 2.2 billion euros during that period.

The decrease in the value of holdings is mainly due to the decrease in the value of the shares of domestic companies.

At the end of June 2023, households had stock holdings of 45.0 billion euros. It is 4.5 percent less than at the end of March.

The share portfolios of Finnish households are overflowing with shares of Finnish companies, as 88 percent of the share holdings of households consisted of shares of Finnish companies. The share of foreign companies in the investments has increased slightly, as at the end of 2019, the share of foreign shareholdings was less than 9 percent.

To the same time deposits have grown in popularity due to the rise in high interest rates. In April–June, Finnish households made new fixed-term deposits amounting to 2 billion euros. A year ago, they were made for only 128 million euros.

In June 2023, the average interest rate on new term deposits was 2.9 percent, while in June of the previous year it was 0.65 percent.