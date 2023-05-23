As every week GamesIndustry has published the sales ranking of the UK retail market. As expected, this time too we find ourselves at the top The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which apparently is traveling on exceptional numbers, so much so that less than two weeks after its debut it has become the sixth best-selling game in the series in UK ever, bypassing Link’s Awakening and Ocarina of Time 3D. Here is the complete ranking:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fifa 23 Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Scarlet LEGO 2K Drive The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dead Island 2

According to data from GfK, retail sales of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are down 73% on a weekly basis. It might seem like a lot but it’s actually a physiological drop that is often seen in the week following the launch. No change in ranking even for Breath of the Wildwhich is receiving a substantial sales boost on the heels of the debut of its direct sequel.

The only new entry this week is LEGO 2K Drive, which placed seventh. We are not talking about a particularly exceptional result, but as Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry points out, LEGO games tend to grind good sales in the long run.

Pokémon Scarlet, on the other hand, went from eighteenth to sixth place in a week, thanks to an advantageous offer proposed by the local division of Amazon. For the rest in the ranking we find some recently released productions such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dead Island 2 and evergreens such as Hogwarts Legacy, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 23.