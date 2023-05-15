The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom obviously debuted in first place in the UK chartbeating the blockbuster Hogwarts Legacy which had so far dominated the English top 10: thanks to the extraordinary quality of the Nintendo title, the enormous installed base of Switch but also a word of mouth that has now assumed considerable proportions.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fifa 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Dead Island 2 Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft Legends

As anticipated in the past few hours by Christopher Dring, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom had the best launch ever for the series in the United Kingdom, but the information initially reported on sales of the game in comparison to the aforementioned Hogwarts Legacy have been revised upwards: the exclusive Nintendo has placed 50% more retail copies at its debut.

Compared to last week, the ranking sees the Avalanche Software tie-in drop to second position with a 68% drop in sales, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor go to third position with a 50% drop and FIFA 23 climb back to fourth place with a 43% increase.

Few variations in the performance of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which continues to grind monstrous numbers also in the United Kingdom, while Dead Island 2 loses positions and ends up in sixth place (-51% on a weekly basis). The only other new entry, TT Isle of Man: Riding on the Edge 3, is thirty-first.