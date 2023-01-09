GfK and GamesIndustry have unveiled the ranking of the best-selling retail video games in the United Kingdom in the first week of 2023. God of War: Ragnarok remains firmly in first place. FIFA 23 follows in second position, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 rises in third place.

Below the top 10 UK for the week ending January 7, 2023:

God of War: Ragnarok fifa 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Violet Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Scarlet Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (Switch) New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

God of War: Ragnarok

Basically the podium remained unchanged from last week, except for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which overtook Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, now in fourth place. The rest of the UK chart is dominated exclusively by Nintendo Switch games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the evergreen Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

According to data from GfK, God of War: Ragnarok took first place despite UK sales dropping 36% on a weekly basis. Similar speech for FIFA 23, which saw a -49% of copies sold.

Considering that there haven’t been any new games released recently, it’s no surprise that overall UK retail sales are down 47% on the previous week, which itself was down 52%. Clearly we can expect the numbers to start growing in the coming days with the first major releases of 2023, such as One Piece Odyssey, Forspoken and Dead Space Remake.