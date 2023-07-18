There UK chart saw the return of fifa 23 on top: the football game produced by Electronic Arts has beaten The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just as the next episode of the series, EA Sports FC 24, was being presented.
- fifa 23
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- God of War Ragnarok
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Battlefield 2042
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Minecraft
- Elden Ring
Out on September 29, EA Sports FC 24 was indeed the protagonist of a reveal and we tried all the novelties of the heir to FIFA, so this could have had an impact on the popularity of the current edition.
Kidney for Battlefield 2042
The big news of the English top 10 is the return of Battlefield 2042 to the standings, which has even risen to fifth position. How come? Apparently the game was featured in a promotion, on sale at only 6 pounds.
For the rest, the balances are more or less the ones we already know, with God of War Ragnarok always very well placed and the blockbuster Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which continues to grind monstrous numbers also in the United Kingdom.
