There UK chart saw the return of fifa 23 on top: the football game produced by Electronic Arts has beaten The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just as the next episode of the series, EA Sports FC 24, was being presented.

fifa 23 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom God of War Ragnarok Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Battlefield 2042 Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Minecraft Elden Ring

Out on September 29, EA Sports FC 24 was indeed the protagonist of a reveal and we tried all the novelties of the heir to FIFA, so this could have had an impact on the popularity of the current edition.