The World Cup is just around the corner and although Spain is not the main favourite, it is a team to keep in mind that can perfectly win the World Cup if they have a perfect tournament and display their football.
One of the main problems that Luis Enrique has is the lack of a striker who can easily score against the plays produced by the team. In its history, La Roja has had great forwards, we are going to review the 10 best.
Despite not being a pure striker from the area or an undisputed starter, the Canarian winger was key in the National Team that won everything. He scored 17 goals and won a World Cup and a European Championship with outstanding performances, especially against Germany in the World Cup semifinals.
The current striker from Spain has a reputation for failing, but he led the team to the semifinals of the last Euro Cup and has already scored 27 goals with La Roja, surpassing great players in the history of Spain.
The historic Basque forward transferred his goalscoring ability to the national team. With Spain, Zarra scored 20 goals in 20 games and played in several international tournaments, although he did not have much luck in them.
The striker from Extremadura had a great career at the club level, winning the Champions League with Real Madrid and Liverpool. He was also very important with the national team, although he was left out of the great generation of Spain for a few years, due to his age. Even so, he scored 27 goals with La Roja and had a prominent role in the 2002 World Cup, in which Spain was unfairly eliminated in the quarterfinals.
The historical forward of Real Madrid coincided with a good generation but they had no luck in international appointments. He managed to score 26 goals and although he was in the team that reached the Euro 1984 final, he would not play a single minute. Where if he would shine would be in the 1986 World Cup, where he would score 5 goals equaling Maradona in the tournament and staying just one goal behind that edition’s top scorer. Unfortunately, Spain would fall in the quarterfinals against Belgium on penalties.
Spain had the privilege of having Di Stéfano in their ranks because before, players could play for various teams throughout their career. The Argentine is one of the best players in history and despite the fact that he was already in his last stage as a footballer with Spain, he showed his quality and managed to score 23 goals.
The only Ballon d’Or winner in the history of Spain led La Roja during his time as a player and also managed to lift the Euro Cup in 1964. Luis Suárez scored 14 goals in his international career and those who saw him play say that he has been the best Spanish footballer in history.
Arriving at the podium it is difficult to choose which player is in each position. Fernando Torres was key in the two European Championships, which Spain won in 2008 and 2012. The man from Madrid scored the winning goal in the 2008 final against Germany and would also be the top scorer in 2012. However, in the National Team he had no the importance of the two predators that follow the list.
He is probably the best striker in the history of Spain, but Villa’s successes and the Asturian’s goals would relegate him to second place. Even so, Raúl was the great leader of La Roja in the generation before the successes and scored 44 goals.
The Asturian is a legend in Spain. His goals saw Spain reach the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup, as he scored five goals in the first five games. That year he would win the tournament and become the striker who lifted the first and only World Cup with Spain. He would also have an outstanding participation in the 2006 World Cup, where he would score three goals, and in the 2008 Euro Cup that Spain won. The Asturian would score four goals in that tournament, but would be injured in the semifinals and could not play the final against Germany. El Guaje would retire from the national team with 59 goals, 9 of them in World Cups, which places him among the top scorers in the tournament.
