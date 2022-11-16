The Argentine National Team has always been characterized by its offensive power and by the large number of forwards that have been available to the albiceleste over the years. With spectacular names like Lionel Messi, Mario Alberto Kempes or Gabriel Batistuta, these are the best forwards of the Argentine National Team throughout its history:
A great striker who shone in the youth divisions at all levels and who stood out with the national team in the final part of his sports career. He was part of the team that won the Copa América at the Maracana.
A great striker who shone in the 2006 World Cup in Germany and was always the author of key goals for the Argentine team. Author of 35 goals. He could not win anything with the albiceleste, which is a single pending debt with the team.
A true number nine. Every time he had a chance he would send the ball into the back of the net. The owner of an impressive right leg who always gave up everything for the albiceleste colors. He scored 54 goals in his career with the National Team.
He scored the two most important goals in the history of the Albiceleste and was always key for his team every time he was on the pitch. The first great striker who wore the light blue and white.
Forward par excellence, top scorer in the history of the Argentine National Team with 90 goals and counting. He is the winner of the 2021 Copa América and will continue to search for him at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
We must also not fail to mention strikers like Gonzalo Higuaín, Lautaro Martínez, Carlos Tevez or Jorge Valdano. The Argentines can say that they have enjoyed an enormous amount of talent in the center forward position.
#Ranking #strikers #history #Argentine #National #Team
Leave a Reply