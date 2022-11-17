Our selection has been characterized by having the best midfield of the most recent tournaments. The red has dominated that position since the turn of the century, so this list will feature many players who are either still playing or have recently retired.
These are the seven best midfielders in the history of Spain:
The canary played a very minor role in the World Cup in South Africa, but in Euro 2012 he was awarded as one of the best footballers in the tournament. An undervalued magician because he coincided with Xavi and Iniesta.
We lack objectives to define what Xabi Alonso meant for the Spanish team. The balance and elegance that Tolosa brought is unrepeatable. A vintage footballer who marked a stage at Real Madrid, Liverpool and the national team.
Whether from the bench or from the center of the field, few things escaped him and Pep Guardiola did. He understands the game perfectly and is able to anticipate events that have not yet happened. Top midfielder.
Second in a row that he has stood out even more for his role as a coach than on the pitch, and that he was an extraordinary player. He did not stand out as much with the national team, but his career at Atlético de Madrid is formidable.
Along with Iniesta and Silva, the only player still active, and of the seven, the only one on the list for the current World Cup in Qatar. He is no longer who he was, but when his team’s game favors him, he is the best in the world in his position.
The miracle hero. The footballer who brought home the most precious trophy in Spanish sport: the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. We ran out of adjectives a long time ago to define Andrés Iniesta. single player.
For many, the best footballer in the history of Spain is Xavi Hernández. The Catalan controlled the rhythm of the game at his whim and gave the ball the direction and speed necessary for his team to play what he really wanted. unmatched.
