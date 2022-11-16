The Mexican team She is ready to debut in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, when next Tuesday she faces her counterpart from Poland.
For now, in 90min we present you who are the best historical midfielders in the history of the Tricolor.
6. Manuel Negrete
One of the best midfielders the Mexican team has had is Manuel Negrete. The midfielder marked an era with the Tricolor and in the 86 World Cup he scored the most beautiful goal in the history of the World Cups for Bulgaria.
5. Gerardo Torrado
the midfielder Gerardo Torrado He defended the colors of the Aztec team and played in three World Cups: Korea Japan 2002, Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010.
The midfielder also won the 1999 Confederations title and the 2009 and 2011 Gold Cups, respectively.
4. Alberto Garcia Aspe
Alberto Garcia Aspe He is another of the most outstanding midfielders that the Mexican team has had. He played the World Cups in the United States 1994, France 1998 and Korea Japan 2002.
Likewise, Aspe was part of the championship obtained in the 1996 Gold Cup and was part of the glorious squad that played in the 1999 Confederations.
3. Andres Guardado
Another of the most outstanding flyers that El Tri has had in its ranks is Andres Guardado. The ‘Little Prince’ will be playing his fifth consecutive World Cup, after having made his debut in Germany in 2006, being at that time one of the youngsters with the greatest future. With the friendly game against Sweden, he became the player with the most official matches played, adding 172.
2.Pavel Pardo
The player Pavel Brown He was one of the best defensive midfielders that were in the national team. The ‘Bebe’ was part of the squad that won the Confederations Cup against Brazil.
He also won the 1998 Gold Cup and the 2003 Gold Cup. He played in the 1998 France and 2006 Germany World Cups.
1. Benjamin Galindo
what to say about Benjamin Galindo? Without a doubt, the best midfielder the Mexican team has ever had.
The ‘Maestro’ played in the 1994 World Cup in the United States, in addition to having obtained the runner-up position in the 1993 Gold Cup.
