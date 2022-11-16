For now, in 90min we present you the ranking of the 10 best forwards in the entire history of the Tricolor.

“In the Mexican National Team there is a lot of conformism”: Luis Flores https://t.co/Ol306tfwZB pic.twitter.com/rwyTliwHu9 – The Hobby (@laaficion) April 17, 2022

Flores played in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico where he came in fourth place; he got the runner-up in the 1993 Copa América; in addition to playing for Sporting de Gijón and Valencia, respectively.

Enrique Borja with the Mexican team in 1970. Probably in the game against Guadalajara. Disputed on February 1, 1970. pic.twitter.com/QSeaRBBqP7 — Mexican National Team Uniforms (@UniformesSelec1) November 9, 2022

In total he scored 31 goals with the Mexican shirt; In addition to having shone in the Mexican league with clubs like América and Pumas.

In the Gold Cup held in 1993, ‘Zague’ came out big in the game against Martinique, scoring 7 goals.

The striker played a total of 90 games with the tricolor jersey, shouting goal 35 times. He played the World Cups in the United States 1994 and France 98.

The now sports commentator scored 29 goals with the Aztec team, in addition to having played in the World Cups in the United States 1994 and France 1998.

‘Chicharito’ is the top scorer for El Tri, scoring 52 goals in 109 games played. At 34 years of age, he has played in three World Cups: South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. For this edition of the fair, he was not considered by the coach.

The striker scored 33 goals, and can also boast of being Mexico’s top scorer in World Cups, scoring 4 goals.

Possessor of an excellent header and a lethal shot, he played in the 2002 Korea Japan and Germany 2006 World Cups. In addition to being a key player in obtaining the Gold Cup title in 2003.

The attacker scored 39 goals with the national team, where he played in three World Cups: France 98, Korea Japan 2002 and South Africa 2010. The goal he scored in the Confederations title against Brazil is still remembered.

He scored 29 goals with the national team, and in 2000 he was chosen as the best player of the 20th century of the Concacaf.