With only 4 days to go before the start of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Mexican team is ready for her tournament debut when she faces her counterpart from Poland.
For now, in 90min we present you the ranking of the 10 best forwards in the entire history of the Tricolor.
10. Luis Flores
One of the most outstanding forwards in the history of the Mexican national team is Luis Flores. The former soccer player scored 29 goals in 62 games with the Aztec team.
Flores played in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico where he came in fourth place; he got the runner-up in the 1993 Copa América; in addition to playing for Sporting de Gijón and Valencia, respectively.
9. Enrique Borgia
enrique borja He marked an entire era defending the shirt of the Mexican team. The attacker was called to Tricolor when he was only 21 years old. He immediately showed his developed scoring nose and managed to play the World Cups in England 1966 and Mexico 1970, respectively.
In total he scored 31 goals with the Mexican shirt; In addition to having shone in the Mexican league with clubs like América and Pumas.
8. Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’
In this list could not miss Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’. The lanky player became one of the main gunners and net breakers of the Tricolor.
In the Gold Cup held in 1993, ‘Zague’ came out big in the game against Martinique, scoring 7 goals.
7. Carlos Hermosillo
‘The Big One from Cerro Azul’, Carlos Hermosillois another of the footballers most remembered by the fans.
The striker played a total of 90 games with the tricolor jersey, shouting goal 35 times. He played the World Cups in the United States 1994 and France 98.
6. Luis Garcia
The front Luis Garcia He was another of the most remembered footballers and one of those who did things best in the national team.
The now sports commentator scored 29 goals with the Aztec team, in addition to having played in the World Cups in the United States 1994 and France 1998.
5. Javier Hernandez
What about Javier Hernandez? Undoubtedly, one of the best forwards that have been seen in recent years with the national team.
‘Chicharito’ is the top scorer for El Tri, scoring 52 goals in 109 games played. At 34 years of age, he has played in three World Cups: South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. For this edition of the fair, he was not considered by the coach.
4. Luis Hernandez
The matador’ Louis Hernandez He is one of the best known worldwide for his colorful hair, which he wore in the World Cup in France 98.
The striker scored 33 goals, and can also boast of being Mexico’s top scorer in World Cups, scoring 4 goals.
3. Jared Borgetti
Jared Borgetti He was for many years the top scorer for the Mexican team, where he managed to score 46 goals.
Possessor of an excellent header and a lethal shot, he played in the 2002 Korea Japan and Germany 2006 World Cups. In addition to being a key player in obtaining the Gold Cup title in 2003.
2. Cuauhtemoc Blanco
Cuauhtemoc Blanco He is one of the greatest references of the Mexican team of all time. The ‘Cuau’ showed how the Tricolor shirt should be defended and set the bar very high.
The attacker scored 39 goals with the national team, where he played in three World Cups: France 98, Korea Japan 2002 and South Africa 2010. The goal he scored in the Confederations title against Brazil is still remembered.
1. Hugo Sanchez
The ‘Pentapichichi’ Hugo Sanchez he shone with his own light defending the colors of the Mexican team. He is considered the best player that Mexico has ever had, as well as being one of the best soccer players of the time.
He scored 29 goals with the national team, and in 2000 he was chosen as the best player of the 20th century of the Concacaf.
