The Spanish team today lives in a crisis of centrals. Neither Eric García, nor Pau Torres, nor Guillamón are center-backs of the level that Sergio Ramos, Gerard Piqué or Carles Puyol were in their day. Next we leave you the best defenders in the history of Spain ranked:
Rafa Nadal’s uncle already put his last name at the top years before the tennis player managed to internationalize it. He triumphed in Barcelona and in the Spanish team as a versatile central defender who could act in midfield if the occasion required it. He played 62 games for Spain and scored 3 goals.
He was a benchmark in the defense of the national team and Real Madrid in the eighties and early nineties. A member of the remembered ”Quinta del Buitre”, Sanchís played 48 games for Spain and scored one goal. He was champion of Europe Under 21 with Spain in 1986.
29 goals in the 89 games he played in his career with La Roja. Nothing more to add. Hierro was a pivot who ended up becoming a center back with an optimal ball output and a lot of arrival. He led the national team and Real Madrid and will not only go down in history for this. He also led Spain in the 2018 World Cup in Russia after Lopetegui’s dismissal.
A key player in the golden age of Spain. He was to reach the selection and make his way as a starter. From his appearance in 2010 until he decided to leave the national team, he was always a fixture. He was an expeditious center back, with a good ball outlet and a good shot, but yes, he was always considered a player who was below the next two.
He was the protagonist of the goal in the semifinals against Germany in the 2010 World Cup. A goal that went down in history in addition to its subsequent celebration with the “shark” with the towel on and the kings in the locker room congratulating him. A Euro Cup and a World Cup in his locker and a player who will always be remembered for his fight, his dedication and his long hair.
Two European Cups and a World Cup. Don Sergio Ramos, who has played in four World Cups, but is going to miss this fifth as he has been left out of Luis Enrique’s list. He is the best on this list for everything he has represented. A leader on and off the field, a captain who always showed his face in good times and in bad times and who, above all, gave his all on the field at every minute to defend the country from him. He has the thorn of not having scored a goal in any World Cup.
