We are aware that tastes may vary depending on each person’s perspective, but here in 90min we opted for these ten uniforms to make our ranking.

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_es, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!

He is also remembered because they were champions in the Clausura 2011.

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 16, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Jun 14, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 13, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Jun 14, 2021

Tris Isaí my favorite shirt of all time ????? Pumas unam 1997-1998. I ❤️ stipes and I ❤️love striped jerseys ?????? pic.twitter.com/py36Kt1CRq – Raúl Gómez de León (@ raul121586) January 20, 2020

Similarly, the alternative version in white is also an elegance.

Hugo Sanchez and Leonardo Cuellar with Pumas, 1970s. pic.twitter.com/3d3rs1c7DA – FútbolAñejo (@FutbolVetusto) December 30, 2019

This jacket is emblematic, since it was the time when he wore it Hugo Sanchez.

Dante Lopez @ dantequino7 with a collector’s shirt worn by the pumas in the 2010 Apertura, on the occasion of the hundred years of the @UNAM_MX #RetroPhoto pic.twitter.com/9yKV4iJPNi – Retropumasunam (@Retropumasunam) December 24, 2020

This technology is used by Nike’s Top clubs in the regions where it is in charge of clothing and Pumas is one of the select clubs, for example, the third uniform of the 2015-2016 season was a template used by the TOP clubs of the world for Nike. pic.twitter.com/DDomm4NU8j – Feedback Auriazul (@FeedbackAuriazu) February 26, 2021

In an all white color, round neck, the large navy blue Puma on the chest, plus a soft blue gradient on the sleeves.

Nicolás Castillo do Pumas UNAM

Chile, 25 years old, 1.77 m

Season 2017/18 – 17 goals in 27 games

Season 2016/17 – 8 goals in 11 games pic.twitter.com/bxw80oF6gK – SEP1914 ?? (@ _palmeirense46) May 5, 2018

For this reason, the shirt has two blue stripes and gold edges on the sleeves.

IS THE 2009 PUMA RETRO JERSEY THE CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER ?! ??? pic.twitter.com/uRgvjpPStb – Noti Goya (@NotiGoya) April 12, 2020

In fact, a year ago voting was carried out among the fans of the feline box to find out which was the best shirt in history and this was the winner.

The Pumas of the 1990-91 season, a very young Sergio Bernal in goal and Jorge Campos up front, accompanying Luis García and David Patiño.#FutboleroFile pic.twitter.com/brIZuoI2jd – Futbolero Archive (@ArchivoFutboler) July 27, 2020

Navy blue with a gold Puma emblem on the front and a V-neck.

This jacket was not made by any brand but was sent to a maquiladora.

When Nike releases a retro one, it will be a resounding shit I assure you, Puma we miss you, this was another jewel that Puma released in 2012 Posted by “Pumas Of My Life You Are The Joy Of My Heart” on Friday, July 11, 2014

An elegant long-sleeved garment in gold with a navy blue polo neck.

Apart from the unmistakable Puma in the navy blue center and the gold color for the rest, representative icons of Ciudad Universitaria were added to the shirt, a tribute to the institution’s teaching work.