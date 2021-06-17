In its 66 years of history, Pumas de la UNAM has had several unforgettable designs on its jerseys, usually being present among the most beautiful, although this has not always been the case.
We are aware that tastes may vary depending on each person’s perspective, but here in 90min we opted for these ten uniforms to make our ranking.
The first jersey of Cougars in the past decade it was designed by Cougar, simple and clean, with the classic logo of the team in gold on the white.
He is also remembered because they were champions in the Clausura 2011.
Design created by Nike, which had as its main characteristic the thin horizontal stripes in gold and white, which crossed the entire uniform, with the Puma of the smallest chest.
Similarly, the alternative version in white is also an elegance.
A rather elegant design created by Nike. In it, blue and gold colors were combined, with the Puma in the center dividing both colors, as well as a raised collar and white and gold stripes on the sleeves.
It is one of the most characteristic shirts of the club, appearing the Puma along the torso.
This jacket is emblematic, since it was the time when he wore it Hugo Sanchez.
For that semester, Cougar created a commemorative shirt for the hundred years of UNAM, which was navy blue with vertical stripes in gold, in addition to the neck and sleeves in gold.
This time it is the third National University uniform, which was accepted in a better way than the first and second.
In an all white color, round neck, the large navy blue Puma on the chest, plus a soft blue gradient on the sleeves.
For this campaign the brand Nike decided to pay a special tribute commemorating the 90th anniversary of the University football team.
For this reason, the shirt has two blue stripes and gold edges on the sleeves.
The jacket stands out for its sober style of an intense blue in which the golden Puma stands out on the entire torso and with the team sponsors also in gold on the sleeves and chest.
In fact, a year ago voting was carried out among the fans of the feline box to find out which was the best shirt in history and this was the winner.
With this jersey, Universidad Nacional won its third Liga MX title, when it had Luis Garcia in the front.
Navy blue with a gold Puma emblem on the front and a V-neck.
This jacket was not made by any brand but was sent to a maquiladora.
The commemorative shirt for the 50th anniversary of the team in the First Division.
An elegant long-sleeved garment in gold with a navy blue polo neck.
With this sweater the Cougars they went around the world because their clothing appeared in several rankings of the most beautiful designs.
Apart from the unmistakable Puma in the navy blue center and the gold color for the rest, representative icons of Ciudad Universitaria were added to the shirt, a tribute to the institution’s teaching work.
