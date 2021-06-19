Throughout its 115-year history, Chivas has had several uniforms, some quite controversial since the deceased Jorge Vergara He became the owner of the club, however, under his management he also managed to bring designs that live fondly in the memory of all fans.
We are aware that the ranking may vary depending on the perspective of each person, but in 90min we opted for these uniforms.
Here we leave you the ranking of the twelve best jerseys in the history of the Sacred Herd:
The Jalisco club once used the designs of Nike and they remained in the memory because said uniform is currently highly sought after by collectors, both local and this, thanks to its enlarged vertical stripes in red and navy blue, accompanied by other smaller stripes in white with the famous Mexlub in the front and its neck in “V”.
Adidas presented a slightly more minimalist jersey for the 1991-92 season, with the sponsor, the National lottery, with its circular logo and without taking up so much space on the uniform.
The German brand still had its original image.
Just the jacket with which the final of the Copa Libertadores was reached against Inter of Porto Alegre.
With a clear predominance of white and some red and green stripes, the shorts were also white with green socks containing an emblem commemorating the Bicentennial of the Independence and Revolution of Mexico.
How to leave out this shirt that lives in the memory of Guadalajara fans because it is with which they raised the Summer 97 trophy against Bulls Neza with men like Ramon Ramirez, Gustavo Naples, Martin Zuniga, Joel sanchez or Alberto coyote.
The local one is more remembered but the visiting one was very beautiful thanks to the fact that it was entirely white without so many sponsors accompanied by the elegant collar, all this made by the well-known brand ABBA Sport.
In 2006, Reebok He also designed a more alternative sweater, getting rid of the stripes and putting the silhouette of the goat.
With that uniform, Guadalajara was champion in the Apertura 2006, after defeating Toluca in the Nemesio Díez Stadium to add the eleventh star.
In 2018, the brand Cougar dared to innovate the traditional design of the home uniform Chivas and redistributed the vertical stripes to give the sweater another touch.
He was well received and certainly stands out above all the others in the Herd.
Again the essence of Chivas with its traditional red vertical lines, but accentuating a thicker line in the center, creating an effect of expansion towards the sides reaching the sleeves.
Its polo-type collar was synonymous with elegance, with the shield made in high frequency, applied in a heat-sealing technique with a silicone gel compound, to provide a metallic and three-dimensional effect.
Blue shorts with white stripes and socks in the three traditional colors.
To celebrate its 110th anniversary, Guadalajara went retro and as a third uniform it wore a beautiful jersey made of Cougar that respected the red and white colors, a polo-type collar, laces on the chest, without sponsors and with the famous old logo.
The French brand Le Coq Sportiff dressed Chivas at the beginning of the 1980s and presented a simple jersey, without sponsorships yet, with the Herd shield and the brand’s own logo at the same height.
On the centenary of Chivas, in 2006, Reebok released a commemoration jersey, inspired by the team’s early designs.
It had a good-sized and centered classic team logo and was very well received by the rojiblanca fans.
The jersey of the Champion is the maximum representation of the entire identity of Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara and the reason the striped jumper is so historic.
They won everything with this uniform and its cleanliness and simplicity places it as the best uniform in the history of the Herd.
