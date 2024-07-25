A 2019 ranking by government watchdog website GovTrack, which ranked Kamala Harris as the most left-wing representative in the Senate at the time, was taken offline in recent days.

The action was confirmed by the organization itself, which first responded to the broadcaster Fox News. A People’s Gazette checked that the page is down and it is no longer possible to access the document.

GovTrack founder Joshua Tauberer told the American network that the initiative came from the organization itself. He justified the decision by saying that the page was removed because the company adopted a new policy years ago to “end its annual rankings of lawmakers and only make rankings based on the two-year sessions of Congress.”

“We determined that the limited data available for a single year was not sufficient to create a reliable portrait of legislators’ activity. Therefore, we have retracted previously published single-year statistics for the same reason,” Tauberer said.

In the year following the publication of the report, in 2020, the GovTrack changed its classification language from “more liberal” to “more politically left.”

The ranking has once again gained the spotlight in American politics, especially among Republicans, after the announcement that Harris could be chosen as the Democratic candidate in place of Joe Biden, who withdrew from the campaign on Sunday (21).

The Trump 2020 campaign used the report from GovTrack to point out Harris as a leftist, despite major newspapers like the New York Timesmentioning the Democrat as a “moderate” at that time.

Some of Harris’ critics see the organization’s justification for removing the 2019 reviews as an attempt to hide his record while serving as a California senator.

Another episode that generated criticism on social media this week involved the Axios portal, which published an article with a “fact-checking” tone about statements by Republicans, who call the US vice president the “border czar”, criticizing the Biden government’s failed performance at the borders.

The website made considerations contradicting the term used by the Republican opposition, concluding that they are false.

“The Trump campaign and Republicans have repeatedly labeled Harris with the title ‘border czar’ — which she never actually had,” the outlet insisted, citing former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson’s statement to Fox News that Harris was “not the border czar” and that, in fact, she had been tasked with handling “Central American diplomacy” on the issue.

Axios’s “fact-checking,” however, appears to contradict its own reporting. In several articles, the outlet characterizes Harris as “the overseer of the immigration crisis at the southern border” — in some cases, it even used the term “border czar” to refer to her role.

In this regard, an article from April 2021 covering Harris’ visits to Mexico and Guatemala to address the migration crisis can be cited. Axios itself wrote that the vice president was “appointed by Biden as border czar” at the time.

Early in his presidential term, Biden tasked Harris with identifying the “root causes” contributing to the crisis on the border with Mexico.

Although law enforcement at the border is the responsibility of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his department, the vice president has faced heavy criticism for failing to help control the crisis.